Salad and Go files for bankruptcy and will close all locations on Aug. 5

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The Brief Salad and Go has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court and will permanently close all locations following final guest service on Aug. 5, 2026. Founded in Gilbert in 2013, the drive-thru salad chain served more than 60 million meals across its 70 locations over a 13-year span. Company officials cited sustained pressure on consumer demand, strategic growth challenges, rising costs, and industry-wide fallout from a July Cyclospora outbreak for the decision.



Valley favorite Salad and Go is closing all of its locations Aug. 5 as it filed for bankruptcy, the company said on Tuesday.

What we know:

"Salad and Go today announced that it has filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division. All Salad and Go locations will close permanently, with final guest service on Aug. 5, 2026," Salad and Go said on Aug. 4. "Chapter 11 provides a court-supervised framework for the company to realize the value of its assets and to meet its obligations in an orderly manner."

The company was founded in Gilbert in 2013 – serving over 60 million meals to customers over a 13-year span at its 70 drive-thru locations in Arizona and Nevada. Locations in Texas and Oklahoma have already closed.

"While Salad and Go earned the support and loyalty of a deeply passionate community, the business was ultimately unable to overcome sustained pressure on consumer demand, past strategic growth challenges and rising costs. A Cyclospora outbreak in July, in which Salad and Go was not implicated, weakened confidence across the industry and compounded these challenges," Salad and Go said.

What they're saying:

"This is a painful day for everyone who built, worked for and loved Salad and Go," said Mike Tattersfield, Salad and Go CEO. "Our mission was brought to life every day by an extraordinary team and embraced by guests who made us part of their routines. We are proud of what we built together and grateful to every team member, guest and partner who believed in it."

Community Reacts:

Just hours before the announcement, Salad and Go posted on Instagram about its new Coconut Lemonade with cold foam.

"How do you post this 10 hours ago and then announce you’re permanently closing," a comment read on the post.

Another comment read, "WHYYYYYYYYY ARE YALL CLOSING THE ONE AFFORDABLE HEALTHY DRIVE THRU OPTION IN AMERICA BRUH."

"Yo we just bought gift cards to give to teachers for a gift card drive and got coupons for future purchases??" another person commented, mirroring the growing concern among current gift card holders.

Dig deeper:

The previous owners of Salad and Go own Angie's, and call the news "bittersweet" in a post on Instagram. They left the company in 2021.

"Today is a bittersweet day for us. Thirteen years ago, we started Salad and Go with a simple belief that great-tasting, good-for-you food should be affordable for everyone. We dreamed that anywhere there was a McDonald's, there would also be a better and healthier alternative that people could afford. Although we exited in 2021, watching the company announce the closing of its remaining locations is heartbreaking. We’re grateful for every team member, customer, supplier and community that believed in our crazy mission.

When we started Angie’s, we didn’t set out to recreate the past. We set out to keep chasing the same dream that inspired us from the beginning - make better food more affordable to everyone. Whether it’s USDA Prime steak, antibiotic-free chicken, fresh-cut salads with organic romaine and seed oil free dressings, wild-caught seafood, premium pizza, or whatever comes next, our mission remains the same.

The best food shouldn’t be reserved for people of a certain income. It should be available to everyone. That’s why every decision we make starts with one question: What do people want to eat and need to eat and how do we make it better AND more affordable?

To everyone who was ever a part of the Salad and Go journey with us, we thank you. To everyone joining us at Angie’s…

We’re just getting started.

If you believe that better food should cost less - not more - we’d love for you to help us prove that this mission still matters. Come visit us at Angie's. Tell your friends. Share our story.

Together, we can build something even bigger than before. The mission was never just about salads. It was always bigger than that. It has always been about making great food affordable for everyone. That is Angie’s — The New Fast Food."

What you can do:

If you need to contact Salad and Go, it has a contact page on its website.