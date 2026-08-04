Salad and Go to close all locations; 21 charged in cartel gun ring | Nightly Roundup
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PHOENIX - Arizona chain salad restaurant to close all locations; Ex-Habitat For Humanity head in Arizona given ; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 4, 2026.
1. All Salad and Go locations to close for good tomorrow
2. Long prison sentence for ex-head of AZ Habitat for Humanity chapter
3. Suspect in Spokane wildfire had dark Arizona past
Read More: Washington wildfire suspect spent time in Arizona prison for killing his dad