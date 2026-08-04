Salad and Go to close all locations; 21 charged in cartel gun ring | Nightly Roundup

article

Arizona chain salad restaurant to close all locations; Ex-Habitat For Humanity head in Arizona given ; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

1. All Salad and Go locations to close for good tomorrow

Featured article

2. Long prison sentence for ex-head of AZ Habitat for Humanity chapter

Featured article

3. Suspect in Spokane wildfire had dark Arizona past

Featured article

Read More: Washington wildfire suspect spent time in Arizona prison for killing his dad

4. Multiple people charged in gun trafficking ring

Featured article

5. Ex-OnlyFans model reaches plea deal

Featured article

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast