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Salad and Go to close all locations; 21 charged in cartel gun ring | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published August 4, 2026 6:51 PM MST
Published August 4, 2026 6:51 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - Arizona chain salad restaurant to close all locations; Ex-Habitat For Humanity head in Arizona given ; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

1. All Salad and Go locations to close for good tomorrow

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Salad and Go files for bankruptcy and will close all locations on Aug. 5
article

Salad and Go files for bankruptcy and will close all locations on Aug. 5

Salad and Go has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will permanently close all 70 drive-thru locations following final guest service on Aug. 5.

2. Long prison sentence for ex-head of AZ Habitat for Humanity chapter

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Ex-head of Prescott Area Habitat For Humanity to spend decades in prison for fraud: YCAO
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Ex-head of Prescott Area Habitat For Humanity to spend decades in prison for fraud: YCAO

A 62-year-old Dewey woman who used to head a Habitat for Humanity chapter in Prescott will spend decades behind bars for fraud, prosecutors in Yavapai County say.

3. Suspect in Spokane wildfire had dark Arizona past

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Spokane wildfire: Suspect identified as ex-con who served time in Arizona
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Spokane wildfire: Suspect identified as ex-con who served time in Arizona

Aaron Farinacci is accused of setting the Old Trails Fire near Spokane, Washington. Farinacci previously served 12 years in prison for a 2010 manslaughter conviction for shooting and killing his father in Mesa.

Read More: Washington wildfire suspect spent time in Arizona prison for killing his dad

4. Multiple people charged in gun trafficking ring

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21 charged in cartel gun trafficking ring spanning Arizona, Mexico
article

21 charged in cartel gun trafficking ring spanning Arizona, Mexico

Federal prosecutors and law enforcement agencies charged 21 people in a massive cartel-backed firearms smuggling operation based out of Phoenix.

5. Ex-OnlyFans model reaches plea deal

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Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney reaches plea agreement in death of her boyfriend
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Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney reaches plea agreement in death of her boyfriend

Former OnlyFans model, Courtney Clenney, from Austin, has reached a plea agreement in the death of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Heat, storm chances to persist for the Valley
Heat, storm chances to persist for the Valley

Heat, storm chances to persist for the Valley

We are expecting a chance for storms in the Valley throughout the week, and temperatures could return to the 110s by the end of the week.

Get the Full Forecast

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