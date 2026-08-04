Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat warning continues as dust and storm chances return

The Brief Storms are expected to develop in Southern and Eastern Arizona with wind and dust potential moving into Phoenix. High pressure will keep temperatures hot, reaching 111 degrees in Phoenix on Tuesday with an extreme heat warning in effect through Friday. A blowing dust advisory covers Southeastern Arizona, while Phoenix holds a 10% to 20% chance of dust, strong winds, or thunderstorms.



Storms are expected to play on repeat on Tuesday, as storms develop in Southern and Eastern Arizona with wind and dust possible in Phoenix.

What to Expect Today:

Thanks to the dust on Monday night, poor air quality kicked off Tuesday. The air quality should gradually improve through the morning as the dust settles.

A large dome of high pressure continues to sit over the Southwest on Tuesday and for the next several days. As a result, the forecast high climbs to 111 degrees in Phoenix on Tuesday, 109 degrees on Wednesday, 110 degrees on Thursday, and 111 degrees on Friday. Temperatures over 110 degrees are forecast for the weekend as well. The high heat will make it difficult for storms to make their way into Phoenix, but not impossible. Because of the heat, an extreme heat warning is in place through at least Friday. In Mohave County, a heat warning lasts through Saturday. The Grand Canyon remains under an extreme heat warning through Wednesday.

Like Monday, storms are forecast to fire off on Tuesday afternoon over Eastern Arizona before slipping to the south and triggering strong to severe storms in Southeastern Arizona. These storms may pack damaging winds and heavy rain. The strong winds could produce outflow boundaries that kick up dust in Southern Arizona and force the dust toward Phoenix again by Tuesday night. A blowing dust advisory is in place for Southeastern Arizona from Tuesday afternoon to early evening.

In Phoenix, the possibility of strong winds, blowing dust, or even thunderstorms arrives between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Dust and wind are more likely than actual rain, but the chance sits between 10% and 20% across Phoenix. The best shot would be along the southeastern edge of Phoenix. If any storms do fire off, they could trigger additional action in Phoenix.

The Rest of the Week:

In the days to come, a shifting center of high pressure may allow for slightly better rain chances in Phoenix from Wednesday afternoon to evening. Storm chances also increase over Northern Arizona beginning Wednesday into Thursday and lasting through the weekend.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.