3 dead, 1 injured after fatal Gilbert stabbing spree ends in police shooting

The Brief Two people were killed, and a third person was injured following a late-night stabbing at a Gilbert home on Aug. 1. An officer shot and killed a male suspect who matched a caller's description after officers heard a woman screaming inside.



Two people are dead, and another is injured, after a late-night stabbing at a Gilbert home.

What we know:

One man and a woman were killed at the home near Lindsay and Elliot roads just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 1. Gilbert police responded to the area after a caller said a person living in a detached building on the property had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they went to the detached home at the back of the property, and heard a woman screaming inside. Also inside the home were a man and woman with 'obvious injuries," according to Gilbert PD.

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At the entrance, officers saw the man who matched the caller's description of the suspect, who then ran further into the home. When the suspect reached a bedroom, that's when an officer fired his gun. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Police found three stabbing victims inside, including two women and one man. The man was found dead, while one of the women died after being taken to a nearby hospital. The third victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Lindsay Road was shut down as police gathered evidence from the night before, but has since reopened.

Three people total, including the suspect, died during the incident. Police said there are no outstanding suspects.

What we don't know:

The surviving victim's current condition and exact injuries were not released. It is unknown what events led up to the deadly stabbing, and if there is any relationship between the suspect and the victims.

What they're saying:

"I ran out here to see the crime scene tape, something that I am not accustomed to seeing. This is a peaceful, tranquil neighborhood," Gilbert resident Sally Renaud said. "Everyone feels safe and to have something of this magnitude happen is just tragic. I feel for the families that are enduring this right now and if there is anything we can do, we feel compelled to want to reach out to them."

"Our thoughts are with the victim’s families during this difficult time," Gilbert Police said.

What's next:

The East Valley Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the officer-involved shooting, and the Mesa Police Department will be the primary investigating agency.

Map of the nearby area of the stabbing scene.