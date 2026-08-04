Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley
6
Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Heat Advisory
until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley
Heat Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County

Wind-driven fire burns structures and power poles in Phoenix

By  and 
FOX 10 Phoenix
Monsoons
Published August 4, 2026 6:46 AM MST
Published August 4, 2026 6:46 AM MST
3 structures, power poles burned by wind-driven fire
3 structures, power poles burned by wind-driven fire

3 structures, power poles burned by wind-driven fire

A fire driven by heavy winds burned three structures, along with brush, trees and power poles on August 3 near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more.

The Brief

    • A fire fueled by heavy winds burned structures, trees and power poles on August 3 near 7th Street and Southern Avenue.
    • Firefighters say the structures were vacant and no one was hurt.
    • Power in the area is expected to be fully restored by early Tuesday morning.

PHOENIX - Heavy winds from a dust storm that blew into the Valley on Monday night sparked a fire that burned structures, trees and power poles in a south Phoenix neighborhood.

What we know:

Phoenix fire says crews on August 3 were called to 7th Street and Southern Avenue at around 10:45 p.m. for reports of a power pole on fire. Once at the scene, firefighters found that multiple power poles were on fire, with heavy winds pushing the fire to nearby structures.

"A total of three structures were fully involved with the fire, as well as brush, trees, debris, and power poles," Capt. DJ Lee said.

Image 1 of 3

A fire driven by heavy winds burned three structures, along with brush, trees and power poles on August 3 near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. (Phoenix Fire Department)

Firefighters were faced with strong winds that fueled the flames, but they were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading any further.

The structures burned in the fire were vacant. No one was hurt.

Local perspective:

The fire caused power outages in the area, leaving dozens of homes without electricity. According to SRP, power will be fully restored in the area by 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Map of the area where the fire happened:

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from the Phoenix Fire Department and SRP's outage map.

MonsoonsSouth PhoenixNews