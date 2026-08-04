Wind-driven fire burns structures and power poles in Phoenix

The Brief A fire fueled by heavy winds burned structures, trees and power poles on August 3 near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. Firefighters say the structures were vacant and no one was hurt. Power in the area is expected to be fully restored by early Tuesday morning.



Heavy winds from a dust storm that blew into the Valley on Monday night sparked a fire that burned structures, trees and power poles in a south Phoenix neighborhood.

What we know:

Phoenix fire says crews on August 3 were called to 7th Street and Southern Avenue at around 10:45 p.m. for reports of a power pole on fire. Once at the scene, firefighters found that multiple power poles were on fire, with heavy winds pushing the fire to nearby structures.

"A total of three structures were fully involved with the fire, as well as brush, trees, debris, and power poles," Capt. DJ Lee said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A fire driven by heavy winds burned three structures, along with brush, trees and power poles on August 3 near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. (Phoenix Fire Department)

Firefighters were faced with strong winds that fueled the flames, but they were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading any further.

The structures burned in the fire were vacant. No one was hurt.

Local perspective:

The fire caused power outages in the area, leaving dozens of homes without electricity. According to SRP, power will be fully restored in the area by 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Map of the area where the fire happened: