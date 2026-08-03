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Unconscious drunk mother left toddler trapped in car seat in Glendale house fire: court docs

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 3, 2026 3:36 PM MST
Published August 3, 2026 3:36 PM MST

The Brief

    • A 26-year-old mother was pulled from a smoke-filled Glendale home after police found her unconscious while her toddler was trapped in a car seat.
    • Officers rescued the barely conscious 2-year-old child and dragged the uncooperative mother to safety.
    • A burned pizza in a microwave allegedly filled the residence with smoke.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A toddler was found strapped into a car seat in a burning home as his drunk mother lay unconscious inside a Glendale home. 

What we know:

Police responded to a fire at a home near 67th Avenue and Cholla Street at around 11 p.m. on Aug. 1. The caller said a child was trapped inside the home strapped in a car seat, while the mom, identified as 26-year-old Kallien Mia Heathman, was unconscious as the home filled with smoke. 

The 2-year-old girl, found "barely conscious and non-responsive," was rescued by officers, according to court documents. Heathman, who was found lying on the floor near a couch, suddenly regained consciousness, but was uncooperative with police, therefore being dragged out of the home to safety. They were both taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. 

Smoke was seen coming from the microwave from a burned pizza. 

An empty liquor bottle and alcoholic drink containers were found in the home. Heathman had a blood alcohol content of 0.379— nearly five times the legal limit, and was too "intoxicated to care for both children," court records said.

Dig deeper:

Police determined Heathman had two children inside the home during the fire, who were both left unsupervised. The oldest child, a 7-year-old, contacted the dad, who reported the emergency. Police said the dad shared custody of the kids and arrived at the home to take the child. No other adults were in the home during the fire. 

What they're saying:

"You're not to reside at the same location as any alleged victim and if you do, you're allowed one civil standby. That means you can contact police or the sheriff's department— tell them you have a civil standby. They'll let you gather your belongings, and you must leave," the judge said in court on Aug. 2. 

What we don't know:

Police don't know how long the child and mother had been inhaling smoke before their arrival. The current conditions of the mom and child were not released. 

The Source: Information in this report was provided by Maricopa County court documents. 

Crime and Public SafetyGlendaleNews