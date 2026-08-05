Avondale Police investigating 'suspicious' missing family case at Litchfield Park

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The Brief Avondale Police detectives are investigating a missing persons case involving suspicious circumstances at a home on West Mesquite Lane in Litchfield Park. Officers entered the residence Tuesday afternoon on Aug. 4 for a welfare check on a husband, wife, and adult son after family members requested assistance. Indications of potential foul play were discovered inside the home, and all three residents are now considered missing.



Avondale Police are investigating the suspicious disappearance of three family members from a home in Litchfield Park.

What we know:

The home is near Litchfield Road and Wigwam Boulevard. Police say they started an investigation on Tuesday, Aug. 4, after family members requested a welfare check for a husband, wife, and their adult son.

"On Tuesday afternoon, officers entered the home with assistance from a family member. During the welfare check, officers discovered indications that foul play may have occurred," police said in a news release on Aug. 5. "No individuals were located inside, and all three residents are now considered missing."

What they're saying:

Litchfield Park resident Alec Rogers says he feels unsettled after finding out police are investigating the disappearance of three people who live in a home across the street from him.

"Very shocking because they have been nothing but pleasant," Rogers said. "We have two young kids here, so we’d love to know some answers of what’s going on."

‘There was a little bit of yelling …’

"We don’t believe there is an active threat. We believe that this is an isolated incident that occurred within the residence within that community," Avondale Police Officer Daniel Benavidez said.

Rogers says he did hear a disturbance in the area of the home Tuesday morning.

"There was a little bit of yelling, and I don’t know exactly who from," Rogers recalled. He says he doesn’t know the family well, but that the patriarch has always been friendly.

"The dad there, we see him every once in a while. He’s very, very friendly, but we don’t talk too much. Just whenever we see him, we say hello," Rogers said.

Neighbors are turning to their faith as they await more information.

"Prayers out to them," Rogers said. "It’s just awful if anything has happened."

What we don't know:

The names of the family members were not released. Police didn't say exactly why they believe there was foul play.

What's next:

Police say case-specific details will not be released because the investigation is active.

"Our criminal investigations bureau detectives are now at the residence and will be processing evidence to try their best to find out where these three family members are," Officer Benavidez said.

What you can do:

Investigators say neighbors and people in the greater Litchfield Park community can help by checking any home security cameras.

"We're looking for any evidence that's available to us and, in fact, if a neighbor in the area notices something on their Ring camera, something peculiar they noticed the past few days, please give us a call," Officer Benavidez said.

If you have any information about what might've happened, call the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7000 or 623-333-7001.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Avondale Police are investigating after three family members went missing under suspicious circumstances. Officers discovered signs of foul play during a welfare check at a Litchfield Park home on Aug. 4, 2026.

Map of the area where the home is