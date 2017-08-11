Zoo mulling changes following weekend jaguar attack
It's a story that has gained worldwide attention over the weekend, when a woman the selfie was attacked by a jaguar. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Substitute teacher accused of molesting children in Buckeye
A 28-year-old Litchfield Park man is accused of child molestation, after an incident at WestPark Elementary School in Buckeye on Friday. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.
Jeff Sessions makes stops in Nogales, Litchfield Park, Luke AFB
With a new push by the Trump administration to crack down on illegal immigrants, including stepping up criminal prosecutions of migrants, Attorney General Jeff Sessions traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona to make the case. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.