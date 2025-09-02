Dozens of dogs rescued from 'deplorable conditions' at Litchfield Park home

The Brief More than 60 dogs, including several Goldendoodles, were rescued from a Litchfield Park home after authorities received a tip about animals living in "deplorable conditions." The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the homeowners reportedly lived in a separate casita while the dogs were left in the main house amid feces and other neglect.



More than 70 dogs were seized from a Litchfield Park home on Tuesday after Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) detectives found the animals living in what they described as "deplorable conditions."

What we know:

MCSO said the investigation began with a tip from someone on Facebook. The case was worked on throughout the week, culminating in a search warrant being executed on the property on Sept. 2.

The dogs were brought out of the home on Oregon Avenue, near Jackrabbit Trail and Camelback Road – many were Goldendoodles. There were also puppies inside the home who are weeks old.

The homeowner had allegedly been selling "designer dogs" on Facebook for the past two and a half years.

MCSO says the homeowner and her husband were reportedly staying in a casita behind the house, allowing conditions inside the main home to become life-threatening.

Detectives said there were feces throughout the house, dogs were piled in crates, and they even found what they believe to be the remains of a dog. The odor from the neglect was noticeable from the street.

MCSO says a total of 71 dogs were rescued, and one dog was found dead.

What they're saying:

"There's over 60 dogs in this residence. So we know who the homeowner is, we know who she is, she's not going anywhere. Our goal is to get these animals out of this situation. We have our vet on site. There's some that needed to go directly to the vet for emergency medical care, so that is our number one goal, getting these 60 dogs out of this situation," MCSO Det. Dave Evans said.

A neighbor says he is shocked by this, and saddened.

Map of where the rescue happened

What's next:

In cases like these, MCSO will take care of the animals through its MASH Unit. MASH stands for MCSO Animal Safe Haven.

That's where abused and neglected animals are rehabilitated with veterinarian care. Eventually, these animals get put up for adoption.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this investigation.