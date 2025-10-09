3 accused of committing burglaries at Valley jewelry stores

The Brief Three suspects accused of committing burglaries at jewelry stores in Phoenix, Litchfield Park and Sun City were arrested. Alexander Townsend, 62, Eric Waller, 57, and Gerard Segers, 41, are accused of burglary and theft charges.



Three men accused of committing multiple burglaries at Valley jewelry stores have been arrested.

Timeline:

On. Aug. 14, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says two masked suspects broke into a jewelry store near R H Johnson Boulevard and Camino Del Sol in Sun City just after 3 a.m.

"Once inside, the suspects used a hammer to smash display cases and filled a large red bag with stolen jewelry before fleeing on foot," MCSO said.

MCSO says DNA evidence at the scene identified 41-year-old Gerard Segers as one of the suspects.

"Investigators also linked Segers' Dodge Ram pickup to the area through nearby traffic camera footage taken minutes before the burglary occurred," MCSO said.

On Sept. 6, MCSO says its detectives reviewed surveillance footage of a burglary that happened at Litchfield Fine Jewelers, located near Camelback and Dysart Roads.

"Fingerprint evidence recovered from the scene matched Segers, and detectives later tracked a black Volkswagon EOS used in the crimes," MCSO said.

Investigators say they followed the vehicle to a home in Phoenix and on Sept. 24, GPS tracking information from the vehicle showed it was at the scene of another burglary in Phoenix, near 7th Street and Greenway Parkway.

MCSO says a search warrant was executed at the home where Segers and two other people, 62-year-old Alexander Townsend and 57-year-old Eric Waller, were detained.

"Inside the home and vehicles, detectives recovered stolen jewelry, burglary tools, clothing matching surveillance footage, and DNA evidence linking all suspects to the crimes," MCSO said.

All three suspects were arrested and booked into jail. They're accused of burglary and theft charges.