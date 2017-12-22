Fire breaks out at West Valley strip mall
A West Valley business has been destroyed by a massive fire. The blaze tore through a Sun City strip mall around 3:30 Friday morning.
MCSO: Suspect kicks in door, steal's employee's purse
A burglary suspect was caught on camera at a business near 103rd Ave. and Thunderbird and MCSO hopes you can help bring him to justice.
Valley republicans and democrats react to possible DACA deal
Woman suffers burns during early morning house fire in Sun City
A 63-year-old woman was hospitalized with a burned hand after a fire damaged her home near near 105th Avenue and Peoria on Friday morning.
Major power outage reported across Phoenix and neighboring cities
In a day where a record high was set in Phoenix, widespread power outages were reported across parts of the Valley Friday evening. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.
Suspects smash and grab items at pawn shop
They used a van as a battering ram to break in the store's front door, but they didn't get away with much. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
MCSO investigating body found in car in Sun City
A death investigation underway in the Northwest Valley where a body was found in a car in Sun City west.