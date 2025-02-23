Body discovered inside Sun City home after fire breaks out

The Brief An unidentified person's body was found inside a burned Sun City home on the night of Feb. 22. The fire broke out at a home near 99th Avenue and Thunderbird Boulevard. The sheriff's office is investigating the victim's death.



The body of an unidentified person was pulled from a Sun City home after catching fire on Saturday night, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know:

An unidentified person's body was found inside a burned home on Feb. 22 around 8 p.m. near 99th Avenue and Thunderbird Boulevard, said MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.

Deputies arrived at the Sun City home to help with traffic restrictions. Firefighters were the ones who reported the victim's body had been found.

MCSO Detectives are investigating what happened to the victim, and the fire department will look into the cause of the fire.

What we don't know:

We don't know the victim's name, age or gender.

It's unclear if the person died in the fire, or before the fire started.

Map of the area where the fire broke out: