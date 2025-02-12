Sun City house fire kills a woman and dog

The Brief Sun City Fire and Medical Department says a woman died after being pulled out of a house fire on Feb. 12. A dog was also killed in the fire that broke out near 99th and Grand avenues.



A Sun City house fire turned deadly after a woman was rushed to the hospital and died from her injuries, says Sun City Fire and Medical Department.

What we know:

The Feb. 12 house fire broke out near 99th and Grand avenues on Wednesday morning just before 11:30 a.m.

"Crews arrived to find heavy fire conditions. One victim and one dog was rescued from the house. The female was transported to the hospital and sadly succumbed to her injuries," the department said in a Facebook post.

The dog also died in the fire, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said, and a cat is unaccounted for.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Investigators haven't released the name of the victim who died.

Map of the area where the fire happened: