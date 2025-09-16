Suspect in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Sun City

The Brief A SWAT standoff in Sun City West occurred after a suspect had fired shots at deputies and a robot. The hours-long incident began with reports of gunfire in the neighborhood on 134th Avenue and Copperstone Drive. The suspect's identity and motive are currently unknown and under investigation.



A SWAT standoff occurred on Sept. 16 after gunshots echoed through a neighborhood on 134th Avenue and Copperstone Drive in Sun City West.

What we know:

The chaos started at 9:30 a.m., as neighbors described the gunfire as sporadic and lasting for more than two hours.

That's when the standoff started, with SWAT units lining the roofs of homes, lasting more than two hours before units made their way into the home.

At one point, the suspect fired shots at deputies and a robot they sent into the home.

Sky Fox captured the moments the suspect exited the home, with hands in the air, walking backward toward law enforcement. That's when they physically picked the suspect up and removed him from the area to take him into custody.

What they're saying:

"It was going on for so long. Must have been at least 30 shots. 30 rounds that this guy shot," said one witness.

"What's going on?" another witness asked.

"Cop cars all along here. I mean, along the whole street, everything. It was crazy," a third witness said. "It's pretty chaotic in that we have all this SWAT and then to have this guy just firing off his gun. I just moved here a year ago, and nothing ever happens around here. I mean, it's just a bunch of old people."

What we don't know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has not released the name of the suspect, but they are still actively investigating the scene, including the surrounding homes. It's still unclear what led to the gunfire and the standoff with SWAT units.

