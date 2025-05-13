2 people found dead in Sun City home

article

The Brief Two people were found dead inside a Sun City home on May 10, the sheriff's office said. Their names are Darlene Cook, 73, and Harley Cook, 82.



Two people were found dead inside their Sun City home on Saturday, May 10, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know:

Just before 3 p.m., deputies responded to a home near Thunderbird Road and Del Webb Boulevard for an "unknown trouble call for service."

"An adult male and female were found inside a residence deceased. MCSO detectives are conducting an investigation into the death of two adults, 73-year -old Darlene (female) Cook and 82-year-old Harley Cook (male). There is no known threat to the community," MCSO said.

What we don't know:

MCSO didn't say if the two people had injuries.

The relationship between the two wasn't detailed.