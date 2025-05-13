2 people found dead in Sun City home
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Two people were found dead inside their Sun City home on Saturday, May 10, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
What we know:
Just before 3 p.m., deputies responded to a home near Thunderbird Road and Del Webb Boulevard for an "unknown trouble call for service."
"An adult male and female were found inside a residence deceased. MCSO detectives are conducting an investigation into the death of two adults, 73-year -old Darlene (female) Cook and 82-year-old Harley Cook (male). There is no known threat to the community," MCSO said.
What we don't know:
MCSO didn't say if the two people had injuries.
The relationship between the two wasn't detailed.