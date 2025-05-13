Expand / Collapse search

2 people found dead in Sun City home

By
Published  May 13, 2025 6:59pm MST
Sun City
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Brief

    • Two people were found dead inside a Sun City home on May 10, the sheriff's office said.
    • Their names are Darlene Cook, 73, and Harley Cook, 82.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Two people were found dead inside their Sun City home on Saturday, May 10, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know:

Just before 3 p.m., deputies responded to a home near Thunderbird Road and Del Webb Boulevard for an "unknown trouble call for service."

"An adult male and female were found inside a residence deceased. MCSO detectives are conducting an investigation into the death of two adults, 73-year -old Darlene (female) Cook and 82-year-old Harley Cook (male). There is no known threat to the community," MCSO said.

What we don't know:

MCSO didn't say if the two people had injuries.

The relationship between the two wasn't detailed.

The Source

  • The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Sun CityNews