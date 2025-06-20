2 victims in Sun City shooting; no suspects outstanding: MCSO

The Brief Deputies say there are two victims after a shooting happened on June 19 near 99th Avenue and Bell Road. There are no outstanding suspects. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.



A quiet west Valley neighborhood turned into a crime scene overnight.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies on June 19 responded to shots fired in Sun City near 99th Avenue and Bell Road just after 11 p.m.

"We do have two victims currently and no suspects outstanding," MCSO said.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the victims are unknown. No identities have been released and details on what led up to the shooting are unclear.

What's next:

MCSO says its detectives are investigating the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened