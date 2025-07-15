Animals removed from Litchfield Park home; detectives investigating severe animal cruelty case

The Brief Several animals were removed from a home in Litchfield Park by MCSO deputies. The animals, according to deputies, were living in ‘deplorable’ conditions. "We’re seeing an increase in cases across the Valley," said Dr. Steven Hansen with the Arizona Humane Society.



Multiple animals were removed from a home in Litchfield Park, in what deputies are calling ‘deplorable’ conditions.

What we know:

The incident reportedly unfolded in the area of 136th Drive and Maryland Avenue. Deputies said they were alerted about the dogs, following a call from the County Constable who was there to evict the tenants.

We’re told the home involved was infamous in the neighborhood for the mess in the yard, as well as barks late in the evening and animal waste. In the home's backyard, more dogs are behind gates, next to mounds of garbage. Inside the house, pit bulls sat in cages that were sent down on dirty floors. A smell also lingered in the area as of the morning of July 15.

Dig deeper:

The rescued animals, which include several dogs and a cat, are being held at Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's MASH Unit.

"This special unit provides care, feeding and shelter for ‘evidence’ animals that have suffered in abuse and neglect cases," read a portion on MCSO's website.

While the animals remained on property, no one was at home at the time. There have been no arrests or charges filed.

New law to impact animal welfare in Arizona

Expert Perspective:

Arizona Humane Society President and CEO Dr. Steven Hansen said while unsettling, this kind of treatment to animals is not uncommon.

"We’re seeing an increase in cases across the Valley," said Dr. Hansen. "We do thousands of animal investigations a year. Most of them, we manage by education"

In the past, it was harder to get animals out of bad situations, but that is expected to change due to "Jerry's Law." Under the recently-signed law, animals are required to be provided with medical care to avoid unreasonable suffering.

"We will be able to move a lot faster, to get a search warrant in a much more timely manner to get animals out of these egregious situations," said Dr. Hansen.

The new law also defines what is acceptable housing for animals.

"Now, the law clarifies that indoor housing must be necessary and adequate, so the most recent case in Litchfield Park does not fit necessary and adequate," said Dr. Hansen. "Just watching the bodycam video, it’s obvious. An animal must be able to stand up and turn around within a kennel."

What's next:

Dr. Hansen said Jerry's Law, which is set to take effect on September 26, will be a game-changer.

"Jerry’s Law will make a big difference on these really bad cases," said Dr. Hansen.

As for the case involving the Litchfield Park home, it is currently unclear if there will be any arrests or charges in this case. However, officials with MCSO stress the case is still under investigation.