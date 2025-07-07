Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Deer Valley, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, West Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, San Carlos, East Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Aguila Valley
8
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Central La Paz, Parker Valley, Kofa, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Yuma County
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Superior, Cave Creek/New River, Tonto Basin, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Heat Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Flood Advisory
from MON 6:19 PM MST until MON 8:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

'Jerry's Law' signed into law, strengthening animal cruelty protections

By
Published  July 7, 2025 4:53pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
'Jerry's Law' enhances animal cruelty protections

'Jerry's Law' enhances animal cruelty protections

The Brief

    • Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed "Jerry's Law" into law, strengthening animal cruelty definitions and increasing penalties for offenders.
    • The bill, named after a rescued paralyzed dog, mandates appropriate food, water, and shelter for animals and goes into effect Sept. 26.

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed "Jerry's Law" (SB 1658) into law Monday, a measure that redefines animal cruelty and mandates owners provide adequate food, water and shelter for their animals.

The new legislation also increases penalties for violators.

The backstory:

The bill is named after Jerry, a paralyzed chocolate Labrador, who attended the signing ceremony alongside Gov. Hobbs and Butters, another paralyzed dog. Both dogs were rescued from severe abuse and neglect in Chandler in September 2023.

Police removed 55 dogs, including Jerry and Butters, from the Chandler home of Sydney McKinley, also known as April McLaughlin, on the day of the rescue.

Some of the dogs had to be euthanized due to their poor conditions.

What they're saying:

The CEO of the Arizona Humane Society called "Jerry's Law" the most significant animal legislation in a decade.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office released a statement calling the bill a "commonsense step" to prevent animal suffering, but noted "there is still more work that needs to be done regarding food and water requirements."

Jerry

What's next:

Jerry's Law will go into effect on Sept. 26.

The Source

  • Information for this report was gathered from a July 7 press conference.

Crime and Public SafetyPets and AnimalsNewsArizonaKatie Hobbs