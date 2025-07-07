'Jerry's Law' signed into law, strengthening animal cruelty protections

The Brief Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed "Jerry's Law" into law, strengthening animal cruelty definitions and increasing penalties for offenders. The bill, named after a rescued paralyzed dog, mandates appropriate food, water, and shelter for animals and goes into effect Sept. 26.



Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed "Jerry's Law" (SB 1658) into law Monday, a measure that redefines animal cruelty and mandates owners provide adequate food, water and shelter for their animals.

The new legislation also increases penalties for violators.

The backstory:

The bill is named after Jerry, a paralyzed chocolate Labrador, who attended the signing ceremony alongside Gov. Hobbs and Butters, another paralyzed dog. Both dogs were rescued from severe abuse and neglect in Chandler in September 2023.

Police removed 55 dogs, including Jerry and Butters, from the Chandler home of Sydney McKinley, also known as April McLaughlin, on the day of the rescue.

Some of the dogs had to be euthanized due to their poor conditions.

What they're saying:

The CEO of the Arizona Humane Society called "Jerry's Law" the most significant animal legislation in a decade.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office released a statement calling the bill a "commonsense step" to prevent animal suffering, but noted "there is still more work that needs to be done regarding food and water requirements."

What's next:

Jerry's Law will go into effect on Sept. 26.