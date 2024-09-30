Expand / Collapse search

'House of Horrors' animal abuse suspect indicted on fraud charges: MCAO

Updated  September 30, 2024 11:17am MST
April McLaughlin indicted on fraud charges

Chandler Police and Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell held a news conference on Sept. 30 to announce the indictment of April McLaughlin, a woman at the center of an animal abuse investigation. McLaughlin now faces fraud and theft charges.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A Chandler woman at the center of an animal abuse investigation has been indicted by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on fraud charges, police said.

Last year, police seized multiple dogs at April McLaughlin's home where she had been operating a rescue organization called the "Special Needs Animal Welfare League."

On Sept. 30, police announced that McLaughlin had been indicted on multiple fraud and theft charges.

Investigators say McLaughlin used the rescue to solicit nearly $50,000 in donations without providing services to the dogs.

"Detectives also uncovered that she had stolen more than $160,000 from her elderly mother's bank account and racked up over $20,000 in charges on her mother’s credit card," police said. "These funds were reportedly used for personal expenses, including home costs, flights, and dining."

McLaughlin is in police custody.

