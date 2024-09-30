'House of Horrors' animal abuse suspect indicted on fraud charges: MCAO

The Brief April McLaughlin, a Chandler woman at the center of an animal abuse investigation, has been indicted on fraud and theft charges. McLaughlin allegedly used her non-profit animal rescue to solicit over $47,000 in cash and supplies. McLaughlin also allegedly stole more than $160,000 from her elderly mother's bank account.



A Chandler woman at the center of an animal abuse investigation has been indicted by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on fraud charges, police said.

Last year, police seized multiple dogs at April McLaughlin's home where she had been operating a rescue organization called the "Special Needs Animal Welfare League."

On Sept. 30, police announced that McLaughlin had been indicted on multiple fraud and theft charges.

Investigators say McLaughlin used the rescue to solicit nearly $50,000 in donations without providing services to the dogs.

"Detectives also uncovered that she had stolen more than $160,000 from her elderly mother's bank account and racked up over $20,000 in charges on her mother’s credit card," police said. "These funds were reportedly used for personal expenses, including home costs, flights, and dining."

McLaughlin is in police custody.

Related article