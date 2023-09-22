Search warrant executed on Chandler home after outcry over animal welfare

After outcry from neighbors and pet owners, several dogs were removed from a Chandler home on the night of Sept. 22.

Advocates have been warning of poor conditions for special needs animals inside the home. When we came to the area of the home earlier in the week, we could smell the stench coming from the home.

Chandler Police officials previously said they were aware of the situation, and were investigating. Days later, Chandler Police officials secured a search warrant to rescue the pets inside. A camera near the home captured sights of taps covering the front entrance of the home, aliong with tape.

Police initially treated the call as a HAZMAT situation due to reports of fumes and the smell. As they took an inventory of the animals inside, they did not release anything information as to how many animals were inside, nor did they release much information about the animals' conditions at this time.

Police have not released anything, nor confirmed anything about the homeowner in relation to criminal charges. However, when FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum spoke with the owner of Special Needs Animal Welfare League, she said her name was Sydney McKinley.

We have since learned through several advocates, however, that the owner of SNAWL goes by multiple aliases. The woman previously said she could not be interviewed, because she was taking dogs to the vet.

Advocate, others speak out

As flashing police lights and fire trucks fill the neighborhood, it marked a moment of bittersweet relief for Lisa Walter with the Good Dog Food Bank.

"It’s good something is finally occurring," said Walter. "It's a shame it's taken this long. It’s [aberrant]. It’s beyond reprehensible."

Walter, along with dozens of other animal advocates, said they have warned the Chandler city officials about the home since early September, fearing that dozens of vulnerable dogs are inside.

"I'm so happy, but also so sad that these dogs had to go through this as for long as they did," said Shira Scott Astroff.

Astroff flew in on Sept. 22, looking for her disabled dogs Bailey, Chester, and Rudy. She said she thought the dogs she initially rescued would be safe, but claims her phone calls remain unanswered.

"It’s the ultimate betrayal," said Astroff.