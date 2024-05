A brush fire has closed a highway south of Fountain Hills.

The southbound lanes of State Route 87 are shut down at Shea Boulevard, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

It's unknown when the traffic lanes will reopen.

A brush fire shut down the southbound lanes of SR 87 near Fountain Hills on May 13. (ADOT)

Map of where the road is closed

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.