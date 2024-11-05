LIVE: 2024 Election Balance of Power: Interactive results map

Use the 2024 General Election map to view voting results and find out who won the election in specific states. Check back for the updated totals, including key battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Click on any state on the interactive map to see results as they come in. If a state is fully darkened blue or red, that means it's been projected as a win for either candidate by the Associated Press.

How many U.S. Senate seats are up for reelection?

Elections to the U.S. Senate will be held on Nov. 5, 2024, and 34 of the 100 seats are up for grabs. The lawmakers elected to those seats will begin their six-year terms starting Jan. 3, 2025.

"Democrats currently hold a 51-49 Senate advantage, a split that includes independent senators who caucus with Democrats. But of the 33 regular Senate elections this November, Democrats must defend 23 seats, counting the independents who caucus with them to make their majority," the AP reported in September.

How many U.S. House seats are up for reelection?

All 435 House seats are up for grabs this year. Republicans currently hold a majority of 220-212 in the U.S. House, with three vacant seats.

There are three vacancies due to the deaths of Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and Bill Pascrell, D-New Jersey; Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, resigned.

U.S. Senate

U.S. House

More Arizona Election Results:

Scroll through for President (Arizona results); U.S. Senate; U.S. House; Ballot Propositions; Corporation Commissioner; Arizona House and Senate, Maricopa County attorney, recorder, and sheriff.

U.S. President - Arizona results

U.S. Senate - Arizona

U.S. House

(All districts; choose from the dropdown menu)

Arizona ballot propositions

Maricopa County elections

Corporation Commissioner

State Senate

(All districts; choose from the dropdown menu)

State House

(All districts; choose from the dropdown menu)