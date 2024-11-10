Wheelchair-bound man dead after being hit by a car in Phoenix

article

The Brief A pedestrian-involved crash left a man in a wheelchair dead on Sunday morning in Phoenix. The initial investigation shows the man was crossing Southern Avenue mid-block when he was struck by a westbound vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.



A wheelchair-bound man was pronounced dead after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Phoenix on Sunday morning.

According to a police report, the man was crossing Southern Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was only identified as a male.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

Police wrote that the driver stayed on the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Police added the wheelchair-bound man was crossing the street mid-block, based on a preliminary investigation.