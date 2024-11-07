Future of cryptocurrency in for a 'wild ride' following Trump's White House win

The Brief Cryptocurrencies shot upwards on Wednesday, the day after the Presidential Election. Bitcoin reached an all-time high, surpassing the $75,000 mark. Kitco cryptocurrency expert Jordan Finneseth says the new form of currency could be in for a wild ride over the next few years.



Cryptocurrency surged to a record high this week after it was announced former President Trump was heading back to the White House, which has many wondering what this means for the future of crypto here in the U.S.?

Bitcoin rose to a record $75,000 dollars on Wednesday.

The milestone surpassed the previous peak of 73,000 set back in March and boosted the prices of a number of other cryptocurrencies.

While on the campaign trail, Trump embraced the currency, promising he would make America the world capital for crypto and Bitcoin.

Crypto expert Jordan Finneseth says Trump’s support for the currency gives it a bright outlook, however, there are other factors at play.

"Trump has been very boisterous about his his support for the industry and wanting to help facilitate growth. He understands that it's going to kind of be the future," said Finneseth.

"I think we're all going to be in for a little bit of a wild ride in the next few years. Whether it's pushback on Trump's presidency from the left or escalating tensions in Israel or Iran or Russia, Ukraine and all these things.

He also mentioned Bitcoin tends to rally every four years - coinciding with presidential elections - and will go up or down based on world events.