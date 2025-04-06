Resident hurt after Phoenix driver crashes into his home, PD says

The Brief A resident was hurt after a driver crashed into his Phoenix home early Sunday morning. The April 6 crash happened near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 7th Avenue.



Early Sunday morning, a man drove into a Phoenix home and injured a resident, the police department said.

What we know:

The April 6 crash happened around 3 a.m. in a neighborhood near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 7th Avenue.

"When officers arrived, they located the adult male driver for the vehicle and an adult male occupant of the home, both with injuries. Both men were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Phoenix Police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This crash comes just hours after another driver crashed into a Phoenix home and a UFC fighter helped capture the driver before they fled. That crash happened near I-17 and Bethany Home Road.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case.

Police didn't say what might've caused the driver to crash into the home.

There's no word on if anyone else was inside the home or car.

