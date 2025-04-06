Native American Inpatient Program opens up at Via Linda Behavioral Hospital

The Brief Via Linda Behavioral Hospital has officially opened its Native American Inpatient Program after years in the making. It will help address the community's historical lack of health care access and provide individualized treatment.



A Valley hospital is starting a new program to help provide health care to Native Americans.

The Native American Inpatient Program has been in the works since Via Linda Behavioral Hospital opened three years ago, and now, it's ready.

What they're saying:

"We have created something very wonderful," said Jaclyn Hull of Via Linda Behavioral Hospital.

The hospital is located in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

"It's not a one size fits all. It's really geared toward the cultural aspects of indigenous communities. It focuses on that collaborative healing, focuses on the spiritual aspects of Native American histories and communities," Hull explained.

She says the program recognizes generational trauma and the historical lack of access to care for indigenous people.

"It's really focused on the person, and we move toward that individualized treatment," she said.

Help for veterans:

There are several individualized ways the program will be used to treat patients.

Matthew Rodriguez of the Patriot Support Program says that includes Native American veterans.

"We're able to tackle the complex problems of the veteran community, as well as introducing some of the more cultural aspects of the Native American population in our community and bring them together in a more cohesive unit," Rodriguez explained.

"I think what we offer is maybe a sense of home, a sense of feeling that they are not alone and that the spiritual aspects really do pay homage to what is going on," he said.

