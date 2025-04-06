Viral Florida boat captain; UFC star apprehends suspect | Nightly Roundup

article
From the viral video of a Florida boat captain's "boat rage," to a UFC star helping capture a Phoenix suspect, here are tonight's top stories.
1. UFC star Henry Cejudo helps apprehend DUI suspect
One man was arrested on multiple charges for driving a car into a house in Phoenix and allegedly assaulting members in the home.
2. Resident hurt after Phoenix driver crashes into his home, PD says
Early Sunday morning, a man drove into a home in Phoenix and injured a resident, the police department said. It happened near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 7th Avenue.
3. Video: Florida boat captain's 'boat rage' goes viral
A video viewed more than 8 million times shows a boat captain arguing with a fisherman, then climbing onto his boat to demand an apology.
4. Famous Taco Bell closing in Scottsdale
An old-fashioned Taco Bell with cantina-style architecture is shutting down in south Scottsdale. FOX 10's Brian Webb has more.
5. DPS: Phoenix driver killed after losing control of car on Loop 202
A driver was killed in a Phoenix crash early Sunday morning on Loop 202, DPS said. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. near Vee Quiva Way.