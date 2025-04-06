Expand / Collapse search

Viral Florida boat captain; UFC star apprehends suspect | Nightly Roundup

Published  April 6, 2025 7:23pm MST
From the viral video of a Florida boat captain's "boat rage," to a UFC star helping capture a Phoenix suspect, here are tonight's top stories.

1. UFC star Henry Cejudo helps apprehend DUI suspect

Man charged with DUI, assault after crashing into a home, UFC fighter Henry Cejudo helps apprehend suspect

One man was arrested on multiple charges for driving a car into a house in Phoenix and allegedly assaulting members in the home.

2. Resident hurt after Phoenix driver crashes into his home, PD says

Resident hurt after Phoenix driver crashes into his home, PD says

Early Sunday morning, a man drove into a home in Phoenix and injured a resident, the police department said. It happened near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 7th Avenue.

3. Video: Florida boat captain's 'boat rage' goes viral

Video: Florida boat captain's 'boat rage' goes viral

A video viewed more than 8 million times shows a boat captain arguing with a fisherman, then climbing onto his boat to demand an apology.

4. Famous Taco Bell closing in Scottsdale

Famous Taco Bell closing in Scottsdale

An old-fashioned Taco Bell with cantina-style architecture is shutting down in south Scottsdale. FOX 10's Brian Webb has more.

5. DPS: Phoenix driver killed after losing control of car on Loop 202

DPS: Phoenix driver killed after losing control of car on Loop 202

A driver was killed in a Phoenix crash early Sunday morning on Loop 202, DPS said. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. near Vee Quiva Way.

