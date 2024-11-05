Arizona Senate race: Lake, Gallego await results as Election Day is underway

The Brief Kari Lake and Rep. Ruben Gallego are vying for a seat in the U.S. Senate. Polls have shown the two candidates are neck and neck in this race.



As Arizonans cast their votes, the candidates for the U.S. Senate, Kari Lake and Rep. Ruben Gallego, await the results on Nov. 5.

Lake is a Trump-endorsed GOP candidate and former TV anchor who ran for Arizona Governor in 2022, but lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Rep. Gallego is a Democratic Congressman and veteran who currently represents District 3.

Polling from various sources shows the two neck and neck in the race.

On the eve of Election Day, Rep. Gallego campaigned throughout the Valley and Lake made her way up to Prescott for a final rally.

Election results will begin coming in at 8 p.m., an hour after the polls close in Arizona.

Scroll down on this page to see live updates:

U.S. Senate balance of power