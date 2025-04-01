Expand / Collapse search

DPS: Motorcyclist crashes into semi after failing to stop for trooper on I-10

By
Published  April 1, 2025 7:44pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Motorcyclist hurt after crashing into semi-truck

The Brief

    • A motorcyclist is in the hospital after crashing into a semi-truck on I-10 in Avondale on Tuesday.
    • Arizona DPS says a trooper was trying to get the driver to stop, but that it wasn't a pursuit that led up to the crash.

AVONDALE, Ariz. - A motorcyclist was badly hurt after crashing into a semi-truck on I-10 in Avondale on Tuesday.

What we know:

Arizona DPS says a trooper was trying to stop the motorcyclist, but fled and hit the truck near Avondale Boulevard.

DPS spokesperson Bart Graves clarifies that this wasn't a pursuit.

What we don't know:

We don't know why the trooper wanted to pull over the driver.

We don't know the name of the driver.

Map of where the crash happened:

The Source

  • Arizona Department of Public Safety

Crime and Public SafetyNewsAvondaleTraffic