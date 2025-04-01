DPS: Motorcyclist crashes into semi after failing to stop for trooper on I-10
AVONDALE, Ariz. - A motorcyclist was badly hurt after crashing into a semi-truck on I-10 in Avondale on Tuesday.
What we know:
Arizona DPS says a trooper was trying to stop the motorcyclist, but fled and hit the truck near Avondale Boulevard.
DPS spokesperson Bart Graves clarifies that this wasn't a pursuit.
What we don't know:
We don't know why the trooper wanted to pull over the driver.
We don't know the name of the driver.