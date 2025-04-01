DPS: Motorcyclist crashes into semi after failing to stop for trooper on I-10

The Brief A motorcyclist is in the hospital after crashing into a semi-truck on I-10 in Avondale on Tuesday. Arizona DPS says a trooper was trying to get the driver to stop, but that it wasn't a pursuit that led up to the crash.



A motorcyclist was badly hurt after crashing into a semi-truck on I-10 in Avondale on Tuesday.

What we know:

Arizona DPS says a trooper was trying to stop the motorcyclist, but fled and hit the truck near Avondale Boulevard.

DPS spokesperson Bart Graves clarifies that this wasn't a pursuit.

What we don't know:

We don't know why the trooper wanted to pull over the driver.

We don't know the name of the driver.

Map of where the crash happened: