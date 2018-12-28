Newsmaker Saturday - Mike Emanuel, Chuck Coughlin
Another week of major political developments nationally and in Arizona. FOX 10's John Hook talks to FOX News' Mike Emanuel about Martha McSally's appointment to the Senate and the border wall. Political consultant Chuck Coughlin of High Ground provides insight on the midterm elections.
Newsmaker Saturday - Prop 305; possible midterm election outcomes
Part 1: FOX 10’s John Hook talks to Dawn Penich-Thacker and Jenny Clark about Prop 305 - the expansion of empowerment scholarship accounts. Part 2: Political consultants Mike O’Neil and Chuck Coughlin discuss possible outcomes in the upcoming midterm election.
Who gets to choose? Bill would allow lawmakers to pick Senate candidates
An unusual bill is working its way through the state legislature. It involves a proposal that would allow lawmakers to decide who gets to run for the U.S. Senate. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
McSally launches Senate campaign in heated Arizona contest
Arizona Congresswoman Martha McSally is launching her bid for the U.S. Senate on Friday. She becomes the third high-profile Republican to enter the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake in a state deeply divided by President Donald Trump's agenda.
Rep. Kyrsten Sinema announces U.S. Senate run
Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema, who represents Arizona's 9th Congressional District, has announced run for the U.S. Senate.
Demonstrators protest outside McCain and Flake's offices before vote on AHCA bill
