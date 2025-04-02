Death investigation underway at Scottsdale apartments

The Brief Police are investigating a death at an apartment complex near Granite Reef Road and Montebello Avenue. It's unclear how the victim died. There is no active threat to the community, police said.



Police are at the scene of a death investigation at an apartment complex in Scottsdale.

What we know:

Scottsdale Police say officers and detectives are at the scene near Granite Reef Road and Montebello Avenue.

"There is no threat to the surrounding community and this is an isolated incident," the department said in a statement. "As this is in the very early stage of the investigation, we do not have additional information to give at this time."

What we don't know:

Police have not given any information on the victim or any potential suspects. It's unclear how the victim died.

Map of where the investigation is happening