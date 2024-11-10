Turf Paradise race track ready for opening day on Veterans Day after maintenance delays

article

The Brief Horse Racing returns to Turf Paradise on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11. Admission to the track is $5 for grandstand and clubhouse seating, general admission and parking are free. The two major stakes races have been pushed back after the late opening. The future of the racetrack has been uncertain after the retirement of owner Jerry Simms in the Fall of 2023.



Turf Paradise is set to start a new season on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, with live racing scheduled through May 3, 2025.

After passing all track inspections conducted by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, the Arizona Racing Commission gave officials at Turf Paradise the notice that the racing surfaces meet industry standards and live racing events are safe to begin.

The planned opening was for Nov. 2 but it was pushed back due to track maintenance issues.

"Thanks to our horsemen and the AZHBPA for helping us establish the new season. Our track maintenance crews did stellar work. We are excited to bring our fans another great season of racing," said Turf Pradise GM Vince Francia.

The two major stakes races at Turf Paradise have been pushed back to mid-November.

The Jeff and Jack Coady Sr. handicap will run on Wednesday Nov. 13 and the Hank Mills Jr. Handicap will be run on Thursday Nov. 14.

History of Turf Paradise and recent evolution

According to Turf Paradise officials, the racecourse opened in 1956.

In recent years, however, the racecourse has experienced a number of issues.

The embattled horse racing track's future was in limbo since the retirement of owner Jerry Simms in the Fall of 2023.

In September of 2023, it was announced that live racing at Turf Paradise was set to expire.

In addition, it was announced that simulcasting of other races at 27 Off Track Betting (OTB) sites throughout Arizona will also cease, and the OTB sites shuttered, due to the firm's decision to terminate its contract with the Arizona Horsemen Benevolent and Protective Association (AZ HBPA).

At the time the closure was announced, Francia said he was hopeful the sun had not set on horse racing in Arizona for the last time.

"I don't see it as the end of horse racing," said Francia. "I see that Arizona horse racing is in transition."

His prognostication seems to have been correct.

On Sept. 27, 2023, it was announced that the AZ HBPA's contract with Turf Paradise was extended until Nov. 12, and that a live horseracing event was scheduled to start in early January 2024.

Racing returned to Turf Paradise on Jan. 29.

What you need to know about the upcoming season

Gates will open at 10:00 a.m. for opening day on Nov. 11 and admission is $5 for the grandstand and clubhouse. Parking and general admission are free.

Turf Paradise will host racing specials on Saturdays this year, including the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

They are also featuring new food and beverage options, spearheaded by chefs Tom D'Ambrosio and Kyle Hollenbeck, two Arizona natives known for their work with Aioli Gourmet Burgers.

For more information on events at Turf Paradise, you can visit their website here.