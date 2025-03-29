Train robbery in northern Arizona targeting Nike shoes leads to 80-mile police chase

article

The Brief Another northern Arizona train robbery occurred on Thursday, March 27. Two vehicles were pulled over and one led police on an 80-mile chase that ended near the California-Arizona state line. Train robberies targeting Nike shoes have become a common occurrence in Arizona and California lately.



Another northern Arizona train robbery targeting Nike shoes took place on Thursday, March 27.

What we know:

According to the Hualapai Nation Police Department, two vehicles were pulled over in connection to the robbery.

One of the vehicles had eight people in the vehicle who fled when they were pulled over.

The other led officers on an 80-mile chase that ended near the California-Arizona state line.

The driver of the vehicle that led police on the 80-mile chase was arrested. She was only identified as a woman. Police said she had a male passenger in the car who was also arrested.

Multiple train heists reported in Arizona

The backstory:

It is the latest in a series of train robberies targeting Nike shoes in northern Arizona.

Thousands and possibly millions of dollars in stolen goods have been reported as suspects allegedly cut hose lines to trigger emergency brakes, then take what they can from the stopped train.