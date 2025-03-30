Arizona veterans outraged amid controversy over blocked stolen valor bill

The Brief There's an ongoing controversy involving a bill targeting acts of stolen valor at the Arizona State Legislature. HB 2030 aims to increase penalties for Arizonans who claim military honors they never earned, or those who alter official military documents. The bill was blocked by State Sen. Wendy Rogers. "It was the equivalent of a slap in the face," said one veteran.



Politicians and veterans in Arizona are speaking out amid a controversy involving a stolen valor bill that was blocked by State Senator Wendy Rogers.

The backstory:

Per our first report on the bill, HB 2030 (also known as the "Stolen Valor Act") aims to increase penalties for Arizonans who claim military honors they never earned, or those who alter official military documents.

On Jan. 15, Republican State Representative Walt Blackman (R-Dist. 7) introduced the bill, with strong support from veterans. On Feb. 11, the bill passed unanimously in the house, and was eventually sent to the State Senate's Judiciary and Elections Committee.

The committee is chaired by State Sen. Rogers (R-Dist. 7), and the bill was held up for a month in the committee before it received a hearing.

During the hearing, State Sen. Rogers put the bill on hold.

What State Sen. Rogers Said:

State Sen. Roger released a statement on the matter, which reads:

"After the bill was transmitted to the Senate for consideration, I asked Senate staff to reach out to Rep. Blackman's staff requesting we amend the bill to mirror federal law, so there would be no conflicts or confusion in tackling these crimes. I was informed he was not willing to compromise. I again directed Senate staff to let his staff know that I was including the bill on Wednesday's Senate Judiciary & Elections Committee agenda in case he had a change of heart. Neither Rep. Blackman nor his staff communicated that he was willing to work on an amendment. Instead, he continues a smear campaign, omitting the fact that a repeated good faith effort was made to work with him on this legislation. Sadly, it appears Rep. Blackman let a personal vendetta get in the way of honestly fighting for combat veterans."

Dig deeper:

The bill's sponsor said Rogers, who is an Air Force veteran herself, blocked the bill for personal reasons: State Rep. Blackman’s political rival, Steve Slaton, who ran against him and lost in the primary election, was endorsed by State Sen. Rogers despite allegations of stolen valor.

Arizona veteran reacts to bill's blocking

Meanwhile, some Arizona veterans, like retired Army Master Sergeant Jack Dona, say they are outraged.

What Dona Said:

"It was the equivalent of a slap in the face," said Dona.

Dona, along with his father Orlando, spent decades serving the country.

"It's just bad politics," Dona said. "It's the stuff that people are tired of, they're disgusted with."

Dona said State Sen. Rogers hired him in 2024 to vet Slaton's record.

"I determined that it was likely a case of stolen valor," Dona said.

Slaton claimed to be Cobra helicopter pilot in Vietnam, but records show he was a mechanic.

"[Slaton] lost his primary," said Dona. "I thought that was the end of it."

At the hearing, Dona said more than 70 veterans showed up to support the bill, but never got to testify.

"What are we saying as a society, as a people, if we cannot protect the very people who put on a uniform and write a check to the people of the United States that I promise that I will give, even up to my life, to protect the constitution and your freedom?" Dona said.

What Could Come Next:

State Sen. Shawna Bolick (R-Dist. 2) has since invoked Arizona's striker amendment to switch her bill with HB 2030.

Meanwhile, State Senate President Warren Petersen (R-Dist. 14) said he is optimistic that Rogers and Blackman will reach a deal.

"As far as procedure and process, this bill will end up going in a pretty normal timeframe and speed, as far as making it to the governor's desk," said State Senate President Petersen.

State Rep. Blackman reacts

State Rep. Blackman said Rogers had plenty of time to discuss any amendments with him, and believes she is either not good at her legislative job or is simply lying.

Blackman also said Rogers' claims that HB 2030 doesn't mirror the federal Stolen Valor law is inaccurate, and said he doesn't believe she read the bill if she is not aware of the constitutional clearance it has gone through. Blackman went on to say the bill expands on the federal law in ways that he feels will help Arizona veterans.

Blackman said he believes some legislators are slow-rolling the bill, and Dona is urging fellow veterans to not let that happen.

"You should get on the horn, and you should burn up the phone lines," said Dona. "E-mail them, be vocal, because that's the only thing that they understand. The only thing that they understand is we, the people, speaking out peacefully."