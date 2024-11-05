LIVE: 2024 Arizona General Election results

November 5, 2024 Arizona General Election results. The polls opened at 6:00 a.m. and closed at 7:00 p.m. MST.

Scroll down this page to view the U.S. President, U.S. Senate, Congressional districts; Maricopa County Sheriff, Attorney, Recorder, Supervisor; State House and Senate races; along with Corporation Commissioner.

Election Progress

U.S. President

U.S. Senate

U.S. House, Dist. 1

U.S. House, District 2

U.S. House, District 3

U.S. House, District 4

U.S. House, District 5

U.S. House, District 6

U.S. House, District 7

U.S. House, District 8

U.S. House, District 9

Corporation Commissioner

Maricopa County Attorney

Maricopa County Sheriff

Maricopa County Recorder

Maricopa County Supervisor, Districts 1-5

Ballot Propositions

State Senate (All districts)

From the drop-down menu, select Districts 1-30 to view the races.

State House (All districts)

From the drop-down menu, select Districts 1-30 to view the races.

Balance of Power