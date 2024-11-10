Democrat Greg Stanton wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona’s 4th Congressional District

article

The Brief The AP called the Arizona District 4 U.S. House race for incumbent Democrat Greg Stanton. Stanton has served in the House since 2019. Prior to his role in Washington D.C., Stanton was the Mayor of Phoenix from 2012-2018. District 4 serves primarily the east Valley suburbs in Mesa and Tempe while also extending into part of Phoenix.



Incumbent Democrat Greg Stanton has been declared the winner in the AZ District 4 U.S. House of Representatives race.

Stanton held off Republican challenger Kelly Cooper to hold on to the seat that represents the Phoenix suburbs of Tempe, Mesa, Chandler and parts of Phoenix.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11, with 90% of votes counted, Stanton held a nearly 20,000 vote lead to retain his position.

Stanton was previously the Mayor of Phoenix from 2012-2018. He began serving in the House in 2019.

Where do the other Arizona House races stand?

With Stanton declared the winner in District 4, only two House seats in Arizona remain up for grabs.

District 1 is undecided between Democrat Amish Shah and Republican incumbent David Schweikert.

With 90% of votes counted, Schweikert holds a 4.4 point advantage.

District 1 serves mostly Scottsdale, parts of Phoenix and other parts of the northeast Valley.

District 6 is much closer between Republican incumbent Juan Ciscomani and Democrat Kirsten Engel.

Ciscomani held just a .7 point advantage with 79% of the votes counted as of 4 p.m. on Nov. 9.

District 6 is represented by Tucson and most of southeastern Arizona.

Results of the rest of Arizona's U.S. House seats:

District 2: Eli Crane (R)

District 3: Yassamin Ansari (D)

District 4: Greg Stanton (D)

District 5: Andy Biggs (R)

District 7: Raul Grijalva (D)

District 8: Abraham Hamadeh (R)

District 9: Paul Gosar (R)

U.S. House results nationally:

There are 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives with 218 needed to have a majority.

As of 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 10, Republicans held 213 seats compared to 203 for the Democrats. With 19 seats still undecided, important calls still need to be named in California, Washington, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, Maine, Louisiana and Alaska.

So far this election, the GOP has gained two seats compared to the previous Congress.

In 2023, Republicans regained a 222-213 advantage in the House of Representatives, flipping the Democrats' advantage of 222-212 in 2021.

U.S. House District 4