Man killed in east Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - A man who was found with what appeared to be a gunshot wound on Wednesday night in east Phoenix died at the hospital, police said.
What we know:
The incident happened at around 9:45 p.m. on April 2 near 30th Street and Indian School Road.
Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of unknown trouble in the area and found a man lying in the street "with a possible gunshot wound." The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
What we don't know:
The victim was not identified. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.
What they're saying:
"The suspect/s left the area before police were called," Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.