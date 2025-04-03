Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in east Phoenix shooting

Published  April 3, 2025 6:28am MST
Deadly shooting investigation in east Phoenix

The Brief

    • A man died at the hospital after being found injured in the road on April 2 near 30th Street and Indian School Road.
    • The victim was not identified.
    • Police say the suspects fled the area before officers arrived.

PHOENIX - A man who was found with what appeared to be a gunshot wound on Wednesday night in east Phoenix died at the hospital, police said.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 9:45 p.m. on April 2 near 30th Street and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of unknown trouble in the area and found a man lying in the street "with a possible gunshot wound." The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What they're saying:

"The suspect/s left the area before police were called," Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

Map of where the shooting happened

