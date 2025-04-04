Suspect shot by Arizona trooper on I-10 in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. - A shooting involving an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper shut down a portion of Interstate 10 on Friday in Tucson.
What we know:
The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. on April 4 in the westbound lanes near 6th Avenue. DPS says the suspect was shot and hospitalized.
Traffic in the area has since been reopened.
What we don't know:
The suspect's condition is unknown. It's also unclear what led up to the shooting.