Suspect shot by Arizona trooper on I-10 in Tucson

By
Updated  April 4, 2025 1:53pm MST
Police Shootings
FOX 10 Phoenix
A trooper-involved shooting on Interstate 10 in Tucson sent a suspect to a hospital, DPS said.

The Brief

    • DPS says a trooper shot a suspect on Interstate 10 in Tucson on April 4.
    • The suspect was taken to a hospital.
    • It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

TUCSON, Ariz. - A shooting involving an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper shut down a portion of Interstate 10 on Friday in Tucson.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. on April 4 in the westbound lanes near 6th Avenue. DPS says the suspect was shot and hospitalized.

Traffic in the area has since been reopened.

What we don't know:

The suspect's condition is unknown. It's also unclear what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The Arizona Department of Public Safety

Police ShootingsTucsonNews