Woman runs into moving police car, taken to hospital for injuries
PHOENIX - A woman was taken to the hospital after allegedly running into the street and into a police car near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.
According to a police report, the woman ran mid-block through the southbound lanes of 19th Avenue in Phoenix before she collided with the patrol car.
An investigation suggests she may have been running away from an unknown person with a knife.
The woman was taken to the hospital where she is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.
No further information was provided.