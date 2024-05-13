Body found in Grand Canyon believed to be missing New Mexico man

A body that was found on the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon is believed to be that of a missing New Mexico man.

The National Park Service says the body was found on May 10 near river mile 6.

"Initial information indicates the body is that of missing person, Thomas L. Robison," the National Park Service said. "The Coconino County Medical Examiner will confirm positive identification."

Robison, 58, was believed to have traveled down the Colorado River with his dog on a self-made wooden raft. His champagne 2001 Toyota Tacoma was found abandoned at Lee's Ferry in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on April 21.

Thomas L. Robison

Map of Grand Canyon National Park