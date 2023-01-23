Arizona weather forecast: Freeze warning for the Valley, snowy conditions for high country

Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Pinal County
5
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Warning
from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southeast Gila County

Noon Weather Forecast - 1/23/23

Cloudy skies and cold temps in the Valley with a high near the low-50s.

PHOENIX - Snow showers will continue across parts of the High Country and even down to the mountains outside the Valley into Monday evening, and slowly fizzle into the night. Snow totals have varied from a couple inches to 10" in Pinetop-Lakeside. Even parts of Gila County are reporting a couple inches of snow.

While the snow will end, the cold continues to feed into the state. As a result, there is a freeze warning for the Valley tonight until 9 a.m. Tuesday. There is a Hard Freeze Warning (temps falling to upper 20s) for Pinal County. 

Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will rebound a tad, to near 60. But mornings will continue to be cold in the mid-upper 30s all week long. 

By late week, afternoons will get back to the mid-upper 60s.

A few dry days are looking likely, with plenty of sunshine.

