Arizona weather forecast: Freeze warning for the Valley, snowy conditions for high country

Snow showers will continue across parts of the High Country and even down to the mountains outside the Valley into Monday evening, and slowly fizzle into the night. Snow totals have varied from a couple inches to 10" in Pinetop-Lakeside. Even parts of Gila County are reporting a couple inches of snow.

While the snow will end, the cold continues to feed into the state. As a result, there is a freeze warning for the Valley tonight until 9 a.m. Tuesday. There is a Hard Freeze Warning (temps falling to upper 20s) for Pinal County.

Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will rebound a tad, to near 60. But mornings will continue to be cold in the mid-upper 30s all week long.

By late week, afternoons will get back to the mid-upper 60s.

A few dry days are looking likely, with plenty of sunshine.

