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Victims, suspect identified in 'tragic' Gilbert stabbing

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 4, 2026 5:05 PM MST
Published August 4, 2026 5:05 PM MST
(Previous video) Gilbert stabbing leaves 3 dead including suspect at home
(Previous video) Gilbert stabbing leaves 3 dead including suspect at home

(Previous video) Gilbert stabbing leaves 3 dead including suspect at home

Two people were stabbed to death, and another was injured overnight at a Gilbert home. Police then shot and killed the suspect. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi learns more about the deadly stabbing spree.

The Brief

    • The Gilbert Police Department identified two people killed in an Aug. 1 stabbing as Delaney Bristow, 32, and Caleb Worley, 30.
    • A 29-year-old female victim survived the attack, and police have not released her name.
    • Officers shot and killed the 28-year-old suspect, Brett Eschliman, after responding to the scene.

GILBERT, Ariz. - The Gilbert Police Department identified two people killed in an Aug. 1 stabbing, as well as the suspect.

Names Released:

Delaney Bristow, 32, and Caleb Worley, 30, died in the attack. A 29-year-old woman survived – police have not released her name.

An officer shot and killed the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Brett Eschliman.

Police said Worley was a friend of Eschliman and lived at the home where the stabbing happened with the surviving victim.

The backstory:

Gilbert Police responded to the area of Lindsay and Elliot roads around 11 p.m. after a caller reported a stabbing in a detached building on the property.

When officers got there, they approached the building and heard a woman screaming inside. Police said officers then found a man and a woman inside with obvious injuries.

At the entrance, officers encountered a man matching the caller's description of the suspect. The suspect, Eschliman, ran deeper into the home and to a bedroom, where an officer shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related

3 dead, 1 injured after fatal Gilbert stabbing spree ends in police shooting
article

3 dead, 1 injured after fatal Gilbert stabbing spree ends in police shooting

A suspect is dead after two victims were killed, and another was injured in a late-night stabbing at a Gilbert home.

What they're saying:

"Based on the evidence gathered to date, detectives believe this was an isolated incident involving individuals known to one another. Detectives have found no indication of an ongoing threat to the community," the police department said on Aug. 4. "The homicide investigation remains active as detectives continue to collect evidence, conduct interviews, and determine the circumstances leading up to the incident. Because the investigation is ongoing, no additional information will be released at this time."

The department continued, "The Gilbert Police Department extends its sincere condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those affected by this tragic incident."

What we don't know:

The motive in this stabbing hasn't been released.

Map of the area where the stabbing happened

The Source

  • Information in this story was provided by the Gilbert Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyGilbertNews