International manhunt underway for Matthew Flores after bodies found in Litchfield Park backyard

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The Brief An international manhunt is underway for 27-year-old Matthew Flores after two bodies were found buried at his parents' home in Litchfield Park last week. Avondale police confirmed Flores is the suspect in the investigation and believe he has fled the country. The U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI are assisting local authorities, with the Marshals Service leading the search for Flores.



An international manhunt is underway for Matthew Flores, who's accused of killing his parents in the West Valley.

What we know:

The U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI are assisting local police after two bodies were discovered buried in the backyard of a Litchfield Park home on Aug. 6.

Avondale police confirmed Flores, 27, is the suspect and was believed to have fled the country.

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What they're saying:

The Marshals Service says Avondale police asked them to lead the search for Flores.

"The U.S. Marshals Service will use every available resource, including our domestic and international law enforcement partnerships, to locate Flores Semyonov and return him to Arizona to face justice," United States Marshal Van Bayless said in a statement. "Crossing international borders will not prevent us from pursuing those accused of committing violent crimes. We will remain steadfast in this search and in our commitment to securing justice for the victims and their family."

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What you can do:

Anyone with information on Flores should call the U.S. Marshal's Service lipline at 1-877-WANTED2.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

Map of the area where the bodies were found: