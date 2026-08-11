Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
3
Flood Advisory
from TUE 8:27 AM MST until TUE 12:15 PM MST, Pima County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County, Maricopa County

International manhunt underway for Matthew Flores after bodies found in Litchfield Park backyard

By  and 
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 11, 2026 7:29 AM MST
Published August 11, 2026 7:29 AM MST
article

Matthew Flores

The Brief

    • An international manhunt is underway for 27-year-old Matthew Flores after two bodies were found buried at his parents' home in Litchfield Park last week.
    • Avondale police confirmed Flores is the suspect in the investigation and believe he has fled the country.
    • The U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI are assisting local authorities, with the Marshals Service leading the search for Flores.

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - An international manhunt is underway for Matthew Flores, who's accused of killing his parents in the West Valley.

What we know:

The U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI are assisting local police after two bodies were discovered buried in the backyard of a Litchfield Park home on Aug. 6.

Avondale police confirmed Flores, 27, is the suspect and was believed to have fled the country.

Related

Litchfield Park family speaks out after bodies found in backyard, suspect son flees country
article

Litchfield Park family speaks out after bodies found in backyard, suspect son flees country

The family of a missing Litchfield Park couple has broken their silence after police dug up two bodies in their backyard.

What they're saying:

The Marshals Service says Avondale police asked them to lead the search for Flores.

"The U.S. Marshals Service will use every available resource, including our domestic and international law enforcement partnerships, to locate Flores Semyonov and return him to Arizona to face justice," United States Marshal Van Bayless said in a statement. "Crossing international borders will not prevent us from pursuing those accused of committing violent crimes. We will remain steadfast in this search and in our commitment to securing justice for the victims and their family."

Related

Avondale Police search for Matthew Flores after human remains found in backyard
article

Avondale Police search for Matthew Flores after human remains found in backyard

Police say 27-year-old Matthew Flores may have fled the country as investigators look into missing family members and human remains that were found at a Litchfield Park home.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Flores should call the U.S. Marshal's Service lipline at 1-877-WANTED2.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

Map of the area where the bodies were found:

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, the Avondale Police Department, and previous FOX 10 reporting on the case.

Crime and Public SafetyLitchfield ParkAvondaleWorldNews