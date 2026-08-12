Monsoon: How to protect your home and avoid storm repair scams

The Brief Severe monsoon storms left significant property damage across the Valley this week. Homeowners are advised to document damage with timestamped photos, protect their property from further rain, and notify insurance promptly. Industry experts recommend verifying contractor licensing on the Arizona Registrar of Contractors website and obtaining three separate estimates before hiring.



This week's storms have left behind major damage in certain parts of the Valley.

"Like a disaster zone," said Avondale homeowner George.

"I’ve done hundreds of roofs, and I've been on thousands. I've never seen the amount of damage on heavy concrete roofs that I'm seeing this week," said Randy Bailin, project manager at Valley Roofing & Repair.

What you can do:

We spoke with some experts to get advice on the best way to go repairing your home, and knowing who to trust.

Industry professionals say your first step is safety — stay off wet or damaged roofs. Before cleaning, take timestamped photos and videos of all damage. Then, take immediate steps to protect your home from further rain.

"You have a duty under your insurance policy to mitigate your damages," said Justin Skipton, CEO of Skipton & Associates Public Adjusting Firm. "That doesn't mean you have to actually do all the repairs or anything."

Board up broken windows, tarp roof breaches, and save all receipts. Notify your insurance company as soon as possible — no estimate needed to start a claim. Beware of door-to-door contractors pressuring you to sign away your insurance rights. Never sign without doing your research first.

"You want to check reviews on them and make sure that they're a reputable company and that you're specifically hiring them only for the emergency services part," Skipton said.

Get three estimates and always check the Arizona Registrar of Contractors website to ensure they are fully licensed.

"Look on the website, make sure they're licensed, make sure their license is in Arizona," Bailin said.

Quiz contractors before signing anything.

"Ask them what type of proof you have. Ask them what type of damage they're seeing… Don't be afraid to quiz somebody before you give them your business," Bailin said.

Most importantly, take your time. Contractors can handle repairs, but they cannot legally negotiate your claim.

"Don't feel overly pressured to do it right that second. Just know that they can't legally represent you in the insurance claims process," Skipton said. "The only people that can do that is a public adjuster."