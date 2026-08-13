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7-year-old found dead in Yavapai County creek, sheriff's office says

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Yavapai County
Published August 13, 2026 9:08 PM MST
Published August 13, 2026 9:08 PM MST
article

Search teams located a missing 7-year-old child in a creek off Highway 89 on Aug. 13, 2026 in Yavapai County, Arizona.

The Brief

    • Investigators located the body of a 7-year-old child in a Yavapai County creek on Thursday night after a full-scale search operation.
    • Rescuers found the child in the water shortly after 7 p.m. off Highway 89 near Granite Dells, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful.
    • Authorities have not released the identity of the 7-year-old child.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - The search for a seven-year-old came to a tragic end when investigators found the child's body in a Yavapai County creek on Thursday night.

What we know:

Just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 13, the sheriff's office got word a child had wandered away from home off Highway 89 near Granite Dells and was headed toward a nearby creek.

"A full-scale search operation was immediately launched, including swift water rescuers. A little after 7 p.m., the child was located in the water," YCSO said. "First responders instantly began life-saving measures; however, tragically, the child was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The Prescott Police Department, Prescott Fire Department and community volunteers helped search for the child.

What they're saying:

"​The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is heartbroken by this devastating outcome," the sheriff's office said. "We extend our absolute deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of this young child as they navigate this unimaginable loss."

What we don't know:

The child's name wasn't released.

Map of the area

The Source

  • Information in this article was provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Yavapai CountyNews