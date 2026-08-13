Guilty verdict in Tyler Moldovan case; jury selected in Tupac Shakur murder trial | Nightly Roundup

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Dog food recalled in 11 states; verdict reached in Tyler Moldovan shooting case; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 13, 2026.

1. Pet food under recall

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2. Suspect IDed in deadly West Valley barricade situation

3. Officer quits over Flock system misuse

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4. Suspect in Tyler Moldovan shooting found guilty

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5. Jury selected in Tupac Shakur murder trial

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