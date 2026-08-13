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Guilty verdict in Tyler Moldovan case; jury selected in Tupac Shakur murder trial | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published August 13, 2026 7:10 PM MST
Published August 13, 2026 7:10 PM MST
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PHOENIX - Dog food recalled in 11 states; verdict reached in Tyler Moldovan shooting case; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 13, 2026.

1. Pet food under recall

Featured

Dog food sold in 11 states recalled over salmonella contamination
article

Dog food sold in 11 states recalled over salmonella contamination

Dog food sold in 11 states has been recalled because it’s contaminated with salmonella.

2. Suspect IDed in deadly West Valley barricade situation

New details in deadly Glendale standoff
New details in deadly Glendale standoff

New details in deadly Glendale standoff

New details have emerged regarding a police standoff in Glendale that left a suspect dead. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz has the details, and the suspect's name.

3. Officer quits over Flock system misuse

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Chandler police officer admits to misusing Flock camera system and resigns: PD
article

Chandler police officer admits to misusing Flock camera system and resigns: PD

Chandler Police say an officer who admitted to using the city's now-discontinued Flock automated license plate reader technology in an improper manner has stepped down from their post

4. Suspect in Tyler Moldovan shooting found guilty

Featured

Tyler Moldovan case: Shooting suspect found guilty of attempted murder
article

Tyler Moldovan case: Shooting suspect found guilty of attempted murder

Prosecutors and Maricopa County court officials say Essa Williams has been found guilty of multiple charge in connection with a shooting that left Phoenix Police officer Tyler Moldovan badly wounded in late 2021.

5. Jury selected in Tupac Shakur murder trial

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Tupac Shakur murder: Jury selected in Las Vegas trial for suspect Duane 'Keefe D' Davis
article

Tupac Shakur murder: Jury selected in Las Vegas trial for suspect Duane 'Keefe D' Davis

A jury of 6 men and 10 women was selected Thursday to hear the case against an ex-gang leader accused of orchestrating Tupac Shakur’s killing nearly 30 years ago.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Arizona weather: Isolated storms expected on Thursday
Arizona weather: Isolated storms expected on Thursday

Arizona weather: Isolated storms expected on Thursday

Strong winds and heavy rain remain possible over higher terrain on August 13.

Get the Full Forecast

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