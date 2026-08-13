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Tyler Moldovan case: Shooting suspect found guilty of attempted murder

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated August 13, 2026 5:49 PM MST Published August 13, 2026 5:45 PM MST

The Brief

    • Essa Williams has been found guilty of attempted murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with the shooting of Phenix Police officer Tyler Moldovan.
    • Moldovan was shot in December 2021 while on duty.

PHOENIX - A man who was accused of multiple charges in connection with the shooting of Phoenix Police officer Tyler Moldovan has been found guilty.

What we know:

Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say Essa Williams was found guilty on Aug. 13 of the following:

  • One count of attempted murder
  • Two counts of aggravated assault
Essa Williams

Essa Williams

The backstory:

The shooting of Tyler Moldovan happened in December 2021. At the time, Moldovan and his police partner, Zach Johnson, responded to a call about a car doing donuts near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. The two were searching in a nearby apartment complex when Moldovan was shot eight times, including once in the head.

Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan

Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan

Moldovan, who was 22 years old at the time, had only been on the force for nine months at the time. He survived but sustained serious injuries. Moldovan has made a few public appearances following the shooting, which included throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks home opener in 2023, and again during the World Series at Chase Field later that year.

The trial for Williams began on July 15, and Moldovan also took the stand during the trial.

"When I was at Craig Hospital in Denver, Colorado, my brother – sorry, my brother came to visit me. My brother came to visit me in Denver," Moldovan said in court, sounding emotional at times. News cameras were not allowed to show Moldovan's face during his testimony.

The other side:

During the trial, Williams' attorney claimed self-defense, arguing that a disorganized police squad botched the response to a minor traffic call. They say Moldovan approached Williams in the dark without backup, never identified himself as police, and grabbed him, causing Williams to react out of fear.

What's next:

Officials with the Maricopa County Superior Court say the aggravation phase of Williams' trial will take place on the afternoon of August 25.

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, and from a FOX 10 news report that was published on July 15, 2026.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews