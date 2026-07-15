Trial starts for man accused of shooting Phoenix Officer Tyler Moldovan
PHOENIX - The trial of the man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer in 2021 is set to get underway on July 15.
What we know:
Opening statements and witness testimony are scheduled to begin Wednesday in the trial of Essa Williams, five years after Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan was shot several times. Williams is facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder. He had been released from prison about a year and a half before the shooting and was prohibited from owning a firearm.
Essa Kolareh Eugene Williams
The backstory:
Back in December 2021, Moldovan and his partner, Zach Johnson, responded to a call about a car doing donuts near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. They were searching in a nearby apartment complex when Moldovan was shot eight times, including once in the head. The then-22-year-old had only been on the force for nine months at the time. He was hospitalized for several months.
Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan
Despite the odds, he survived and has made a few public appearances, including throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the D-backs home opener in 2023 and again during the World Series at Chase Field later that year.
What's next:
Moldovan is expected to be called to the stand to testify during the trial, along with his partner and other responding officers.
Map of where the shooting happened:
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from court details and explicit references to the upcoming trial proceedings of Essa Williams.