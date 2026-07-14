Phoenix heatwave takes heavy toll on iconic saguaro cacti

The Brief Extreme summer heat and urban heat islands are causing some saguaro cacti to struggle and die in metro areas like Phoenix. Experts at the Desert Botanical Garden believe asphalt and concrete could be preventing the plants from cooling down at night, effectively suffocating them. Volunteers are currently caring for trays of saguaro seedlings for three years before planting them to help restore the population.



Saguaro cacti are the ultimate symbol of the Sonoran Desert, but the extreme summer heat is taking a heavy toll. While they’re a desert plant, experts say many cacti in more metro areas like Phoenix are dying with the hot temperatures.

What they're saying:

"Now that we're seeing more and more of these heatwaves, it's kind of pushing them past their already extreme limit," said Billie Fraser, saguaro monitoring program lead at the Desert Botanical Garden. "What's kind of more concerning is we're seeing stress in younger individuals."

As experts at the garden search for the reason why, they believe the concrete and asphalt in these areas could be to blame.

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"We can't say for certain yet because we do need more data, but we think that it has to do with the amount of impervious surfaces," Fraser said, "[they] contribute to the urban heat island, like asphalt or concrete."

Weather Impacts:

While cooler nighttime temperatures normally bring a reprieve, many nights this summer aren’t cool enough anymore.

"[The cacti] hold their breath during the day when it's the most hot. Because it is getting so much hotter at night, they're either not opening up their stomata, so they're kind of like holding their breath, almost, which can, you know, it's like suffocating them," Fraser said.

Big picture view:

A newer study at the garden is monitoring the cacti found in more urban areas.

"What we do know is that, definitely some areas of Phoenix are better than others," Fraser said.

What's next:

Volunteers are helping bring new life, caring for trays of saguaro seedlings to be planted.

"They take it home, and they care for them for three years, and then they give them back," Fraser said.

It takes a village to raise these seedlings today, so they can become the desert giants of tomorrow.

What you can do:

If you have a saguaro in your yard that you think needs help, there are consultants you can call to come take a look at it. It's also a good idea to plant it in the shade of a bigger tree. Experts say the rain that comes with monsoon season should be a big help in the coming weeks.