Phoenix house party shooting: 1 arrested, police search for more suspects

The Brief One person was arrested and authorities are searching for additional suspects after rapid gunfire erupted outside a Phoenix house party. Phoenix police arrested 20-year-old Jalen Hardy after officers spotted people in two vehicles shooting at each other near 56th Street and Thomas Road. Neighbors expressed severe frustration, saying the home has been a constant nuisance and that they have repeatedly complained about that specific short-term rental property.



One person is under arrest, but the search is still on for more suspects after gunfire erupted outside a Phoenix house party.

The backstory:

It happened over the weekend near 56th Street and Thomas Road.

The sound of rapid gunfire was captured on home surveillance.

"At least 20 shots. It was like I was watching a movie or tv. It was very scary," said a neighbor who only identified herself as "Wendy."

Phoenix Police say officers responded to a house party near 56th Street and Thomas Road over the weekend. While patrolling the neighborhood, officers spotted people in two vehicles shooting at each other.

Police arrested 20-year-old Jalen Hardy, who was in one of the cars, but the other vehicle sped off.

"Super scary. We heard people come in and out of the house all the time. Obviously, I’ve never heard gunfire right there, but super scary, and it just made us all really nervous," Wendy said.

A next-door neighbor was out of town when a Ring notification woke Wendy up just after midnight.

"I got woken up at 12:30 from my Ring camera from a policeman who was at my house doing a welfare check and to see if we had any footage of what just happened," Wendy said.

A police officer on the Ring video footage can be heard saying, "There was a party, and then it sounds like some gunshots were fired, so that’s why we’re out here. We’re trying to see if there’s some video footage from surrounding houses that might have captured the incident."

Police say no one at the house party was hurt.

Local perspective:

The City of Phoenix confirms the property has a permit to operate as a short-term rental. However, neighbors say the home is a constant nuisance. They also say they have complained to the city and property manager multiple times about this specific short-term rental.

"It brings the riff raff," Wendy said. "There are five individual rental units in there. We have complained to the city about it. They said it was legal to have that many units so there’s lots of cars, lots of traffic, lots of people in and out."



Police have not shared if the shooters were guests at the rental or attending the party. A request for comment was sent to the property manager, which he responded with "no comment."

"This is not acceptable in this neighborhood. It’s not acceptable anywhere. We’d like to get rid of the multiple rentals at this residence," Wendy said.

What's next:

Police confirmed they are still searching for that second vehicle and the investigation remains ongoing.